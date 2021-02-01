Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.29. 12,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,926. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.