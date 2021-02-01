Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Stratasys posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of SSYS traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.