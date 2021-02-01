Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.62

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 89505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

