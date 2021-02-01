Streamr Price Reaches $0.0594 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Streamr has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,077,398 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

