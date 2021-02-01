Strs Ohio Acquires 61,341 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE IVZ opened at $20.59 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

