Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,752 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $205.33 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.24.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

