Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of CIT Group worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIT. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE CIT opened at $36.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

