Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

