Strs Ohio Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3,013.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 468,861 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $38,993,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $34,615,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $108.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

