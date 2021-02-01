Strs Ohio Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 46,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 509.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

