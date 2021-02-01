Strs Ohio Has $2.38 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $63.17 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

