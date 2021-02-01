Strs Ohio Has $2.44 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.