Strs Ohio Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $117.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

