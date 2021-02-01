Strs Ohio Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,699,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

