Strs Ohio Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 77,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

