Strs Ohio Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $81.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

