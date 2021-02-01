Strs Ohio Has $2.89 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -113.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

