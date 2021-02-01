Strs Ohio Has $3.14 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Strs Ohio grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 202.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,374. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

FFIV stock opened at $195.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

