Strs Ohio Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after buying an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $364.04 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $389.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

