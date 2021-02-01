Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $145.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

