Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 12.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 78.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,454. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $106.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

