Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 271,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Twitter by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $510,675.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,912. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

