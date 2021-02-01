Strs Ohio Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,550,000 after acquiring an additional 881,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 443,398 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

