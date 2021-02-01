Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,092,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,993,387 shares of company stock valued at $245,456,818.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $145.25 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.