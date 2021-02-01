Strs Ohio Purchases 3,286 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $104.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

