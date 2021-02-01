Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $573.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

