Strs Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Shares of RARE opened at $138.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.60.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.