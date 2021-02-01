Strs Ohio Sells 1,925 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $99.93 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

