Strs Ohio Sells 4,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

DAR stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

