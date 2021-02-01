Strs Ohio Sells 88,501 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,501 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 25,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

