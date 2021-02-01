Strs Ohio Sells 910 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Regal Beloit worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $125.48 on Monday. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

