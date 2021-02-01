Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.