Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $221.01 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

