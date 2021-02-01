Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.20. 1,035,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 303,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

