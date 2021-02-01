SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 659372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

