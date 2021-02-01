Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 2,141,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,814,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $905.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 496,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

