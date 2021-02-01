Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.08. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:SLF opened at $46.26 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,098,000 after acquiring an additional 790,835 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $30,833,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after acquiring an additional 453,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.