SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. 128,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 259,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.