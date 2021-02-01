SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.42

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.42 and last traded at C$19.40, with a volume of 145557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$419.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$412.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.0594983 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

