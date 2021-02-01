Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Up 6.1%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.90. 209,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 373,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.80.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.24 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 787.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

