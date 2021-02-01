Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Up 6.1%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.90. 209,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 373,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.80.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.24 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%.
About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.