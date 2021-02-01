Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,715,000 shares of company stock worth $30,949,230 over the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SURF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

