Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 10.3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price was up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 895,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 619,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $281,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $325,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

