sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $144.06 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.06 million and $17.13 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.