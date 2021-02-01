Sushi 1-Day Volume Tops $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Sushi token can now be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00150094 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00263264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.