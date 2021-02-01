SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $12.64 or 0.00037587 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 64.8% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00887537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.33 or 0.04395475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013157 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 191,864,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

