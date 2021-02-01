Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading 9% Higher

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.14. 487,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 621,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The stock has a market cap of $931.90 million, a PE ratio of -246.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $7,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

