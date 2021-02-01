SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.59 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.