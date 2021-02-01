SVB Leerink Comments on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.