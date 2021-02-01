Swarm City Price Tops $0.0110 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $94,076.13 and $1,770.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00883690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.59 or 0.04404306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars.

