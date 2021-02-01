SwissBorg One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.49 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $538.28 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 82.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00870090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.87 or 0.04333439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019836 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,357,877 tokens. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

